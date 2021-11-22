Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 22, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA has rejected the recent opinion polls that declared the DP more popular than former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking in the company of Ruto yesterday in Murang’a, the DP’s allies, led by Garissa Township Member of Parliament Aden Duale, accused President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government of sponsoring the polls, stating that they were intended to favour Raila.

In the opinion poll released by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA), Ruto dropped in popularity by one percent despite maintaining the lead at 38 percent.

Raila’s popularity, on the other hand, rose from eight percent to 23 percent.

But according to Duale, the results of the opinion polls were published without sufficient data to make the poll credible.

“Do not waste your time with fake sponsored opinion polls by people we know are in the deep state, in business circles, and are fabricated when people are playing golf.”

“For us, we are going to the people on the ground, especially the businesswomen and bodaboda riders,” Dulale stated.

On the other hand, South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro claimed that the research firms were being compromised by the government whose agenda they stated was to influence people’s perception of Raila’s presidential bid.

“Just because they have been given money, they are now claiming that Raila Odinga is making strides in the Mount Kenya region,” Osoro stated.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa, who maintained that there was no way the ODM party was gaining popularity in the vote-rich region given the number of leaders supporting the DP.

