Friday, November 12, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta to ensure he reins in on supporters of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to stop a repeat of what happened to Ruto in Kondele on Wednesday ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking at Parliament buildings yesterday, the visibly angry MPs accused the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai of turning a blind eye to ODM goons even after stoning Ruto and disrupting his rally in Kondele, Kisumu County.

In their statement, the MPs asked Uhuru to ensure the IG keeps off alleged public relation gimmicks by bringing perpetrators of the Wednesday chaos to book.

“We ask President Uhuru Kenyatta to ensure he bequeaths Kenyans the only legacy they desire from him which is peace,” Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa said.

“To the President, now that the IG has surrendered the power of his office to nefarious political forces, please direct him to take action and keep off meaningless PR gimmicks,” the MP added.

The MPs further asked the President to remind the IG to revisit similar acts of chaos witnessed during rallies convened by the DP.

“The President should also remind the IG to revisit similar criminal acts in Kisumu, Kenol, Naromoru, Busia-Siaya border and even the one against ODM presidential hopeful Jimmy Wanjigi in Migori,” the MPs said.

In their appeal to the Head of State, the legislators linked the instances of chaos during Ruto’s rallies to the political intolerance that culminated into the 2007 post polls violence.

“We dare to remind the President the criminal negligence that like the one we have cited were to blame for the political violence that took Kenya to the edge in 2007 and 2008,” the MPs said.

