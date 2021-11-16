Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday November 16, 2021 – The row between Deputy President William Ruto’s security detail and NTV journalist, Mwangi Muiruri, who was roughed up during one of the DP’s rallies on Sunday, has taken a new shift after the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) took action.

MCK, through CEO David Omwoyo, reported the matter to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), asking the body to help in the identification of the police officers involved.

Omwoyo observed that the officers’ actions were a clear violation of the constitution and that they acted in bad faith.

“The blame game between the local police officers and the Deputy President’s security on who exactly was involved in the matter is worrying,” Omwoyo stated.

“The Council has asked IPOA to help in the identification of the police officers, investigate circumstances behind the incident, and ensure prosecution to prevent normalising impunity and threat to press freedom in the country.”

In addition, Omwoyo implored police officers to work in harmony with journalists and ensure they are safe at all times.

The statement came a day after Muiruri was apprehended following an altercation with the DP’s bodyguards.

The DP was officially launching the Kangari United Dairy Co-op Society Limited, in Kigumo Constituency.

The journalist was accused of compromising the DP’s security by obstructing the guards.

However, the journalist refuted this theory, stating that he had no plans to cause trouble.

