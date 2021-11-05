Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 5, 2021 – It is now very clear that Deputy President William Ruto’s government may be flooded with people from one community.

This was depicted by Ruto’s friend and Labour CS Simon Chelugui, after he appointed six Kalenjins to fill up plum jobs in his ministry; something that has attracted the wrath of Kenyans with a lobby group suing the CS over the tribal appointments.

The lobby group, led by East African Students Union President Antony Manyara, notes that Chelugui failed to follow the law when he appointed Isaac Chebon, Luka Kipkemei, John Saiyaton, Paul Kibet, Limo Kipkorir and Nicholas Kokita as members of the Hotel and Catering Trade Wages Council, Maritime Wages Council, Oils Gas and Mineral Extraction Industry Wages Council, and Protective Security Wages Council, respectively.

The minister announced the appointment of the six through gazette notices on October 6 and 7, 2021.

In the petition filed at the Labour and Employments court in Nairobi, Manyara and Kevin Koome argue that the appointments were done secretly and were driven by ulterior political and tribal motives.

“The appointment was done without identifying the appointees through a fair, open, competitive, merit-based process, and without considering ethnic and regional balancing,” reads the petition in part.

Manyara, who also doubles up as the President of Kenya Universities Student Union (KUSU) and lobby group Youth Advocacy Africa, wants the court to declare the appointments unconstitutional.

Further, the petitioners want the court to bar Chelugui’s appointees from resuming office pending hearing and determination of the petition.

The youths also want the court to declare that the appointments for the six positions must comply with mandatory provisions of public appointments through parliamentary approval.

Chelugui, Attorney General Kihara Kariuki and the Public Service Commission are listed as respondents in the case certified as urgent by Justice Anna Mwaure.

In orders issued on October 28, Justice Mwaure ordered the applications and replies be made within seven days.

The case will be mentioned on November 10.

The Kenyan DAILY POST