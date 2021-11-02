Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Treasury Analyst

CONTEXT OF THE ROLE

The Treasury team is responsible for all aspects of International Cash & Liquidity Management, Cashflow forecasting, Working Capital management and Foreign Exchange. The Treasury department is a friendly team-based environment that values interaction and exchange of ideas and knowledge. The new Treasury Analyst role is based in the Kenya office, reporting to the Treasury manager – London, and working closely with the rest of the team in the Kenya, Singapore, and London offices.

It is an exciting time to join the team for any professionals wanting to accelerate their career in a high growth company.

Key Responsibilities

Ensuring that all transactions are correctly recorded in the treasury systems

Prepare wire transfers using banking portals and Kyriba Treasury Management System (TMS)

Notify and confirm credit of funds at the payout point; book and confirm executed transfers

Reconcile pay out partner transactions to assure balance accuracy across EMEA partners; manage discrepancies and adjustments

Assist with System automation projects with a focus on pay out partners reconciliation automation, across EMEA

Running reports, assisting with month end Treasury close including transaction clearing and accuracy of financial reporting.

Provide support to the Treasury product team in documenting and maintaining system automation procedure

Professional Experience/Qualifications

At Thunes to ensure we set out clear expectations for the business and you to succeed, it is equally important for us in defining not only the nature of the role responsibilities but that the cultural fit in working style and approach is a match! So please read carefully below before putting yourself forward

Bachelor’s Degree in a finance-related discipline and/ or accounting qualification

~2+ years+ of experience in a Treasury role

High level of Microsoft Office Suite competency including at least intermediate Excel proficiency (Creating visual representations of data, creating & managing pivot tables, ability to organize data using SUMIF, COUNTIF, and VLookup)

Solid understanding of cross border payments

Team player with the ability to communicate and coordinate with multiple parties

Previous experience with reporting and performance analysis

Previous experience in process improvement initiatives and system automation is a plus

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Thunes on www.thunes.com to apply