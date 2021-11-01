Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Import/ Export Trainee

Candidate Requirements

Bachelor in in the following fields: Economics, Business administration, Finance, Accounting, Social Sciences, Statistics, Law or Related field

2 years’ experience in the same field

Bright, enthusiastic and keen to learn

Good communication skills both verbal and written

Able to efficiently use Word/Excel and Outlook

Able to liaise confidently with customers and internal staff

Are you punctual and reliable

Strong knowledge about international trade is required.

Excellent Customer Service Skills

Good Telephone manner

Good level of Mathematics ability

IT Proficient including Microsoft office

Ability to Prioritize & Organize would be helpful

Excellent Team Player

Tasks of an Import/Export Trainee

Here are the main tasks that an imports/exports trainee can undertake:

Administrative management of transactions.

Preparing and issuing documents needed for trade: bill of landing, letter of credit…

Making sure that terms and customs rules are respected.

Applying incoterms.

Following-up with clients and/or providers.

Controlling activities related to the transaction.

Following-up with transport partners

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: humanresource@njorocanning.co.ke using the position as subject of email.