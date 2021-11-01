Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Import/ Export Trainee

Candidate Requirements

  • Bachelor in in the following fields: Economics, Business administration, Finance, Accounting, Social Sciences, Statistics, Law or Related field
  • 2 years’ experience in the same field
  • Bright, enthusiastic and keen to learn
  • Good communication skills both verbal and written
  • Able to efficiently use Word/Excel and Outlook
  • Able to liaise confidently with customers and internal staff
  • Are you punctual and reliable
  • Strong knowledge about international trade is required.
  • Excellent Customer Service Skills
  • Good Telephone manner
  • Good level of Mathematics ability
  • IT Proficient including Microsoft office
  • Ability to Prioritize & Organize would be helpful
  • Excellent Team Player

Tasks of an Import/Export Trainee

Here are the main tasks that an imports/exports trainee can undertake:

  • Administrative management of transactions.
  • Preparing and issuing documents needed for trade: bill of landing, letter of credit…
  • Making sure that terms and customs rules are respected.
  • Applying incoterms.
  • Following-up with clients and/or providers.
  • Controlling activities related to the transaction.
  • Following-up with transport partners

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: humanresource@njorocanning.co.ke using the position as subject of email.

