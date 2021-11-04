Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday November 4, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has made it clear that he does not need the support of OKA leaders, among them Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi and Moses Wetangula, to win the 2022 presidential contest.

Speaking during an interview with the media, Raila, through ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, said the party is not desperate to see OKA leaders support Baba in his 2022 presidential bid.

This comes barely days after ANC leader, Musalia Mudavdi, and his Wiper counterpart, Kalonzo Musyoka, said that they are being compelled to support Raila Odinga’s presidency.

Sifuna dismissed these claims saying that since the dissolution of the National Super Alliance (NASA), ODM has never coerced anyone to support them.

“Since the collapse of the NASA alliance, we have not forced or coerced anyone to support us,” Sifuna said.

Nonetheless, Sifuna said ODM, which is in advanced talks with the Jubilee Party to ink a partnership deal, is ready and willing to work with OKA principals.

“I have said that anyone who wants to come and support the ODM party in our quest for victory in 2022 is welcome.”

“We will not close the door on anyone even if he comes with a single vote because that one vote may give us the victory,” Sifuna added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST