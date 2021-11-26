Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 26, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto will not be present on the final day of the 7th Devolution Conference being held in Makueni County.

According to his office, Ruto, who was invited as the Chief Guest for the closing ceremony today, will not physically attend the event; instead, his speech will be read by a mere representative.

Ruto gave the event a wide berth, citing his busy schedule.

The DP’s itinerary shows that he is set to visit several areas in Nyandarua County, where he is expected to popularize his bottom-up agenda and headline empowerment initiatives.

The ceremony was officially opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who made a virtual address from South Africa.

The opening ceremony was also attended by ODM Leader Raila Odinga, who called for counties to spend the largest share of their revenues on development and not on personal emoluments.

The Devolution Conference is an annual event that brings together all the 47 county governments and key stakeholders to deliberate on key issues regarding devolution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST