Thursday, November 25, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto allied governors were a no-show at the opening of the 7th devolution conference that was graced by ODM Leader Raila Odinga in Makueni County yesterday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was expected to open the conference but instead, he assigned Raila Odinga to represent him while he was away in South Africa.

The conference opening was snubbed by Ruto allied governors, ostensibly to register their displeasure over what Raila and Uhuru’s governors did to DP on Monday.

The meeting was only attended by pro-handshake governors including; Martin Wambora (Embu), Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) Ann Kananu (Nairobi), James Ongwae (Kisii), Ndiritu Muriithi ( Laikipia), James Nyoro ( Kiambu), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua), Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu) and Wilber Otichillo (Vihiga).

The only Ruto allied personality that was present at the event was devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter.

Despite being the man at the helm of Devolution, Keter took a back seat as pro-handshake Cabinet Secretaries such as Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Eugene Wamalwa (Defence) and Monica Juma (Energy) ran the show.

On Monday, Governors allied to Raila and Uhuru Kenyatta as well as Cabinet Secretaries snubbed an official meeting held by William Ruto at his Karen residence.

The Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC), which entails CSs, the Council of Governors, Finance and Budget Committee among other players in the devolved system, saw close to 40 governors skip the meeting.

Devolution CS Charles Keter, a longtime associate of Ruto, was the only Cabinet Secretary who showed up for the meeting.

