Friday, November 19, 2021 – A new opinion poll conducted by TIFA has revealed the man who will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

The 2022 presidential duel is turning out to be a two-horse race between Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In the poll, Ruto has a double-digit lead over Raila Odinga, who is yet to declare his candidature in 2022.

According to the survey, if elections are held today, Ruto will lead with 38 percent followed closely by Raila Odinga with 23 percent.

The pollster polled 1,519 respondents via telephone interviews between Nov 7 and Nov 13 and the survey has a margin error of 2.5 percent.

About a quarter of respondents are yet to decide who they are likely to back, while another 10% were unwilling to reveal their preferred presidential pick.

