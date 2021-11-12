Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 12, 2021 – Controversial city politician and lawyer, Karen Nyamu, has written a cryptic message directed to her celebrity baby daddy, Samidoh, days after she said she was tired of standing up for herself from public trolls.

In the cryptic message posted on her IG stories and which might be directed to Samidoh, the mother of two said private apologies mean nothing when there is so much public disrespect.

Samidoh, who is in the US for a music tour, might be trying to apologize to her behind the scenes after disrespecting her in public a couple of times.

“Those private apologies don’t mean anything when there was so much public disrespect,” she wrote.

Samidoh’s affair with Karen Nyamu has not been a bed of roses.

She has washed his dirty linen in public several times, including leaking private photos and painting him as a violent man.

They fell in love after meeting in a political campaign tour where Samidoh was among the musicians hired to perform.

Karen is currently heavily pregnant for Samidoh.

They are expecting their second child.

