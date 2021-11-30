Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 30 November 2021 – City socialite Phoina and Bonfire Adventures CEO Simon Kabu were captured on camera playing footsie( the act of secretly touching another person’s foot with one’s own foot as a way of showing sexual attraction) during an event hosted by singer Bahati and his wife Diana over the weekend.

Tea Master Edgar posted the video and suspected that something might be going on between the two.

“Married man Simon Kabu playing footsie with Phoina at the Bahati event,” Edgar captioned the video.

The video sparked a lot of reactions on Edgar’s timeline since Phoina is a well-known husband snatcher who targets rich men and a close friend of serial homewrecker Amber Ray.

Netizens also made fun of Kabu’s wife since she calls herself the President of goat wives and openly expresses her dislike for slay queens and socialites like Phoina.

“Sasa mnataka yule mama wa goat wives association aanze matusi. I’m not ready 😂😂😂.

“November mmeamua V for violence!!” one of Edgar’s followers hilariously commented on the video.

“Yaani Phoina lazma aharibu kila kitu? Everywhere she goes, lazma afanye vitu weird.

“Kabu is gone. Sarah aanze kujipanga,” another follower commented.

Below is the video that Edgar posted.

