An argument between a brother and a sister at their home in Kwanza, Trans Nzoia County, turned fatal yesterday when the 40-year-old man succumbed to injuries sustained during the argument.

Jane Chebor, 48, and Daniel Kipketer, 40, were reported to have engaged in a heated scuffle over an unestablished matter, that eventually escalated into a full-fledged physical fight at their home in Soyimining “B” village.

It is at this point that Chebor armed herself with a baton which she used to hit the deceased at the back of his head, ending his life in the process.

The deceased did not appear to have any physical wound on his head after the incident but started bleeding from the nose and eventually landed on the ground slowly thereafter succumbing to the injury.

During the arrest of the suspect, the weapon used to hit the deceased was recovered at the scene. The body of the deceased is awaiting postmortem at Kitale County Referral Hospital mortuary.

BY DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.