Wednesday, November 3, 2021 – Detectives are pursuing a man in Turkana South Sub County, who killed his 2-year old son, after attacking his wife Eblait Nangiro, as she carried the baby on her back.

Before the incident which occurred at around 1 pm in Lopur village, Eyenae Ekwom, 35, had quarreled with his wife over her intentions to take the 2-year old to hospital, since he was feeling unwell.

Instead, he wanted his wife to tend to his goats oblivious of the state of his sick child.

When his wife became defiant and insisted on taking the baby to the local dispensary for treatment, the man descended on them with blows and kicks leaving the baby unconscious after he hit him with a stick. His wife also sustained injuries on her face and legs.

After the inhuman attack, the man immediately went into hiding. Concerned villagers rushed mother and baby to Lopur dispensary, where the baby was confirmed dead on arrival.

A manhunt for the suspect has since been launched by our Turkana-based counterparts.

BY DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.