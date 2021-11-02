Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 02 November 2021 – A disgruntled lady has taken to Twitter and exposed a rogue KPLC staff who reportedly assaulted her.

He allegedly beat her and broke her phone and although the incident happened a month ago, no action has been taken against him.

She reported the matter to the police and obtained an OB and even went to the company’s headquarter where it was confirmed that he is a legit staff but still, she is yet to get justice.

The man has in the past been accused of harassing women while in the line of duty.

This is what she wrote on Twitter, hoping that she will get justice.

Here’s a photo of the rogue staff.

