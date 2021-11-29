Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 29, 2021 – Kirinyaga Woman Rep, Wangui Ngirici, has spoken on her latest unrest and threats to leave William Ruto’s Party, UDA.

According to the Woman Rep, her unease in the party is not because of her opponent Anne Waiguru joining the camp, but because of the mistreatment from other members.

“My issues are not mainly because Waiguru joined UDA but the bullying which is happening in the party,” she told The Sunday Standard.

She says that the bullies in William Ruto’s party have extended to insulting her husband Andrew Ngirici, who is not even a politician.

“At one time I was insulted in the TangaTanga WhatsApp group where Ruto is.

“My husband too was dragged into it and called names but he was not in the group to defend himself.

“This pained me and I called Ruto to express my displeasure,” said Ngirici.

Ngirici further explained her relationship with Anne Waiguru, who is her main opponent in the Kirinyaga gubernatorial race.

She recalled the good times when they were friends, contesting for different seats under the Jubilee Party.

“She wanted to vie for Nairobi governorship but I convinced her to vie in Kirinyaga, where I was also vying for the woman rep.”

“We dined and wined together, and we could be seen in public and in private, but I later realized we were incompatible and we parted ways,” Ngirici said.

Despite their beef, the Kirinyaga Woman Rep and Governor showed their unity yesterday when William Ruto visited the area.

What started as a morning filled with chaos ended up peaceful as William Ruto intervened and reconciled Waiguru and Ngirici in a church.

