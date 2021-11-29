Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 29, 2021 – Former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Farah Maalim, has revealed why the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders will end their careers if they decide to merge with other parties.

Speaking in an interview earlier today, Maalim stated that OKA does not need to join either the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) or the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, since the two outfits do not offer a platform for growth.

Taking Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka as examples, Maalim stated that taking that path is equivalent to them ending their political careers.

“The reason why OKA cannot go in any direction other than remain in OKA, and everybody in OKA has to remain in OKA is because they have no position to hope for in other parties.”

“If Mudavadi leaves OKA and joins the United UDA, what will he settle for?

“The deputy president of that party has already been promised to the mountain region.”

“And if Kalonzo was to leave and join Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), what is he going to settle for?

“The speaker of the National Assembly or the Speaker of the senate?” Maalim posed.

According to Maalim, OKA leaders had put in a lot to get to where they are right now, and that if they leave, they will have no relevance in politics.

Maalim stated that the only thing OKA has to do to remain politically relevant as they now are is to remain in OKA.

“Who is going to leave their comfort where they made a lot both for the moment and the future, and go somewhere else to queue at the back?”

“Why would they go to become mtu wa mkono wa Raila ama mtu wa mkono wa Ruto? (A helping hand to Raila and Ruto).”

“Mudavadi and Kalonzo cannot leave OKA because there’s nothing in these other parties that is going to build them politically.

“The point is that OKA has no chance in politics outside OKA,” he concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST