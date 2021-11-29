Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 29, 2021 – Wiper Democratic Movement Deputy party leader, Farah Maalim, has said his boss, Kalonzo Musyoka, will not join former Prime Minister Raila Odinga or Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 Presidential election.

Raila and Ruto are the two front runners in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who is retiring in August next year.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Monday, Maalim, who is a former Lagdera MP, said the reason why Kalonzo will not join Ruto or Raila is that the second post in Raila’s lineup, the running mate position has been reserved for a leader from Mount Kenya Region, and thus none of the OKA bosses wants to settle for less than that.

“OKA will remain in OKA because if Mudavadi was to join UDA, which position will be getting, same as Kalonzo if he joins Raila, will he settle for the National Assembly Speaker, obliviously no.

“Nobody would leave their best-placed chances to be ‘spanner boys’ for either Ruto or Raila,” posed Maalim.

He added that the Wiper party, Ford Kenya and ANC had supported Raila for a long time, and it was time to chart their own political routes.

The former Deputy Speaker further stated that Kalonzo and Mudavadi are the front runners in the OKA group and any of them can make a good flag bearer and a president all Kenyans have desired to have.

