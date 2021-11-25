Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 25, 2021 – International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor James Stewart has said Deputy President William Ruto has a case to answer over witness interference in the case facing ICC suspect, Paul Gicheru.

Ruto and radio presenter Joshua Sang were charged with six counts of crimes against humanity, arising out of the post-election violence that followed the 2007 general election in Kenya.

In a 122-page document dated November 22, Stewart says Gicheru is individually criminally responsible for eight counts of corruptly influencing witnesses individually as a direct perpetrator or jointly with other members of a common plan as a direct co-perpetrator.

Stewart said Gicheru was acting on behalf of Ruto and Sang in eliminating witnesses in their cases.

“The ultimate goal of the Common Plan was to undermine the Prosecution case in the Ruto and Sang case by preventing Prosecution Witnesses,” Stewart said.

Ruto and Sang risk being charged with corruptly influencing a witness under Article 70(1)c which could earn them five years each for every count.

The Kenyan DAILY POST