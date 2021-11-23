Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 23, 2021 – A local political scientist has predicted what will happen on December 12th this year if President Uhuru Kenyatta continues attacking Deputy President William Ruto.

For the past couple of months, Uhuru has been lambasting DP Ruto, accusING of abandoning his duties and engaging in early campaigns, a thing the DP denies.

Now, in an article on one of the local dailies, political scientist, Kahu Muinga said Uhuru is on a very dangerous path if he keeps abusing DP Ruto.

Kahu urged the President to stick to developments and stop raising attacks using his junior officer.

He revealed that as per the recent political stand, William Ruto has 90% of political influence compared to other aspiring presidential candidates.

“This is an alert to our beloved President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta over his latest Political stand.

“From all clear signs. Uhuru Kenyatta is using every possible means to bring down Ruto.

“And we are also informed that he is working hand in hand with Jubilee top leaders to kick out Ruto,” Kahu wrote.

“He might face it tough and rough on 12th December 2021.

“Let him watch his moves and Political games,” Kahu added.

On December 12th every year, Kenya celebrates Jamhuri Day, the day the country gained independence from Britain.

The Kenyan DAILY POST