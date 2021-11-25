Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 25, 2021 – Youthful politician, Isaac Mwaura, has reacted to a High Court ruling that quashed a Gazette notice that expelled him from Jubilee Party where he lost his senatorial seat.

After he was de-gazetted and his seat declared vacant by Senate Speaker Hon Kenneth Lusaka, Former Samburu Senator Hon Sammy Leshore filled the position as a nominated Senator representing Jubilee Party.

However, in a landmark ruling that shocked Jubilee Party‘s top echelons, the court ruled out that the purported replacement of Isaac Mwaura in the Jubilee party was null and void

Reacting to the ruling, Mwaura said he has forgiven his enemies and God and the rule of law have prevailed in the judgment; adding that the nation calls for service.

“Those who wait upon the LORD cannot be put to shame.

“The High Court ruled that gazette notices that declared my senate seat vacant and the purported replacement are null and void.

“To my nemesis, I forgive you! GOD through rule of law has prevailed!!

“The nation calls for service,” Mwaura stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST