Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto wished the earth would open and swallow him on Monday after he was heckled badly in Narok County.

Ruto, 54, was popularising his bid in the vote-rich county when residents started chanting ODM! ODM!

According to a video shared on Twitter by Homa Bay MP, Peter Kaluma, the residents indicated publicly that they are out to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the coming general election.

Reacting to DP Ruto’s heckling, Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina stated that what happened in Narok was a clear indication that his party leader Raila Odinga is the ‘darling of the people’

“What we witnessed yesterday in Narok County is a true affirmation that @RailaOdinga is a darling of the Maa Nation and he will become the 5th President of Kenya. No Doubt!,” Ole Kina stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST