Friday, November 12, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has responded to reports that officers in his private and official residences are being starved.

In a statement issued by his aide David Mugonyi on Friday, Ruto said he has been providing his officers with enough food.

“The only complaint I am aware of is delays to pay their allowances. Their welfare is catered by the Inspector general of police,” Mugonyi said.

This was after the interior ministry wrote to the DP over concerns on food rations.

According to the letter from the interior ministry, Secretary Wilson Njenga said the officers are not being provided with food.

“Or provided with meal allowances to enable discharge their mandate effectively and efficiently,” he said.

Njenga said the officers are deployed there permanently for day/night duties and cannot move out to get food supplies.

“This is in contrast to their counterparts from GSU whom they replaced and who used to get food rations,” he said.

“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to request that you reinstate the food rations for the officers currently deployed in the two residences for optimal service delivery.”

The letter was addressed to the principal administrative secretary in the office of the deputy president Abdul Mwaserah.

