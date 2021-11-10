Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 10, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has finally spoken after his motorcade was stoned in Kondele, Kisumu County on Wednesday.

The DP was on his second day in Luo Nyanza, where he was supposed to popularise his presidential bid ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

The second in command was shielded by his bodyguards from stones that were being hurled at his car.

Police managed to end the melee after they launched teargas to disrupt the crowd that was baying for Ruto’s blood.

Commenting on social media after the incident, Ruto, through his Communications Director Emmanuel Talam, wondered why the handshake agreement between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga has not solved the issue of violence and political intolerance in the country.

He even branded Raila Odinga’s “Azimio la Umoja” movement as “Mawe Democratic Movement” to drive his point home.

“I thought the HANDSHAKE was to end political violence.

“Kondele violence is saying something to the contrary #Mawe Democratic Movement #Azimio La Fujo @RailaOdinga,” Talam wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST