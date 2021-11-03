Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 3, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is determined to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is going home in less than 10 months.

Raila, 76, is currently assembling gargantuan campaign machinery as he prepares to succeed the son of Jomo.

The septuagenarian is also holding Azimio La Umoja meetings across the country and during one of his meetings in Kiambu County, Raila managed to attract former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo.

While speaking in Ruiru, Kabogo, who is also Tujibebe Wakenya Party leader, endorsed Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, saying he is the best bet for the country.

However, details have emerged over what Raila Odinga promised Kabogo after he endorsed him.

According to impeccable sources, Raila promised Kabogo that he will consider him as his running mate in the forthcoming general election.

Another candidate whom Raila is considering as his running mate is former Gatanga MP and Presidential loser Peter Kenneth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST