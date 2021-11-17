Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 17, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has released an expose revealing how High Court Judge, Juma Chitembwe, was bribed to manipulate his impeachment case.

Sonko was impeached by Nairobi County Assembly last year but he moved to the High Court to block his impeachment.

What the former Governor didn’t know is that the place where he was trying to get justice is a ‘brothel of corruption’ where those with bags of money get justice.

Justice Juma Chitembwe was the case’s presiding Judge and Sonko in an expose revealed how State House cartels at city hall and even Nairobi Metropolitan Service Director-General, Major Mohamed Badi, played dirty to ensure he is sent home.

In the expose, President Uhuru Kenyatta sent a man by the name of George Kariuki to convince Chitembwe not to stop Sonko’s impeachment.

Kariuki is also the Deputy State House comptroller and he has the ear of the President.

