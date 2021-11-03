Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 3, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga allies are currently in Dubai holding talks on who will be Jakom’s running mate in the forthcoming Presidential election.

Raila, 76, is planning to contest for the presidency in 2022 and has the support of the incumbent president and state machinery.

Raila’s allies led by Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, and Uhuru allies led by Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya, are currently in Dubai, where they are having negotiations on who will deputise Raila Odinga.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is in Glasgow, Scotland for a climate change summit, is receiving updates on the negotiations.

Former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, is the man poised to be Raila Odinga’s running mate with the hope that he will bring the over 6 million mt Kenya vote to Raila Odinga’s basket.

In the negotiations, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi were mentioned but Kenneth emerged as the best candidate to be Raila Odinga’s running mate in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST