Tuesday, November 2, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is staring at his last days as Jubilee Deputy Party leader after the ruling party announced plans to eject him from the party ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Addressing journalists yesterday, Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, said the ruling outfit will soon hold the long-awaited National Delegates Conference (NDC) to effect William Ruto’s ouster.

Although Tuju did not reveal when the NDC is scheduled to take place, it is reported that the plan was ordered by none other than President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The NDC is the highest party organ and whatever it decides prevails,” Tuju told journalists at the party headquarters in Nairobi.

Kieni MP Kanini Kega, a strong defender of Uhuru, accused Ruto of sabotaging the Jubilee party from within.

“We are going to be very firm on that. You cannot sabotage from inside. If you believe in the ideals of the United Democratic Alliance, and you are a member of Jubilee, the most honorable thing to do is to resign,” Kega stated.

This comes barely two months after the Jubilee Party National Management Committee (NMC) resolved to kick out William Ruto.

“The political parties act is very clear, when you belong to one party, you cannot promote the interests of another political party.

“You are deemed to have resigned from the first party,” said National Assembly majority Leader Amos Kimunya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST