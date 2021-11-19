Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 19, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta will address the nation later this month and update Kenyans on the progress his government has been making in the last 3 months since he opened the country fully.

According to reports from the state house and various media houses, Uhuru will address the nation on November 30, 2021.

The President address‘s coincides with the planned Jubilee Party National Delegates Conference (NDC) that will be expelling Deputy President William Ruto and his allies from Jubilee Party.

Impeccable sources said the President will use his speech to read the riot act to Ruto and also announce the looming merger between Jubilee and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Another source close to the presidency said the president will use this occasion to announce his preferred successor in 2022.

ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, is a man whom the President believes has the best qualities to succeed him, because he is a seasoned politician who has the interests of Kenyans at heart.

The Kenyan DAILY POST