Thursday, November 4,2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has offered Machakos Governor, Dr. Afred Mutua, some advice after his ex-wife, Lilian Nganga, revealed that he has been sending her death threats from the moment she divorced him.

Two months ago, Lilian dumped Mutua and she started cohabiting with popular singer and philanthropist, Juliani.

In a press conference on Thursday, Lilian who was flanked by her lawyer, Philip Murgor, claimed that Governor Mutua who she claims has never moved on after their messy breakup, is threatening to bring down all those that are close to her.

Lilian also revealed that Governor Mutua is demanding back all the money he gave her from the moment they started dating in 2012.

“Mutua is overreacting to our separation.”

“He has demanded that I refund any money he has ever given to me…..He was a long-term partner not legally married…” Lilian said in a presser

Commenting about this divorce drama, Sonko urged Governor Mutua to move on and heal because there’s nothing that can be done to reverse the situation at hand citing what happened to late marathon champion, Agnes Tirop.

“This season looks like it’s a breakup one. Lakini love can at times be painful from what happened to Agnes Tirop, now Lilian and Kavaluku. Hata mimi kuna dame ameniletea ufala but nimemwachia hadi kila kitu ya nyumba. Kavaluku, move on peacefully, you will heal,” Sonko said.

