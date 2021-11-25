Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 25, 2021 – A High Court sitting in Nairobi on Thursday quashed a Gazette notice that expelled nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura from Jubilee Party.

In the ruling, the court set aside the determination of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal that allowed the removal of Mwaura from the Senate.

The court argued that the Tribunal did not offer the Senator a fair hearing and hence the decision to strike him off the list of senators was wrong, unlawful and unjust.

The court also found the decision by the ruling Jubilee Party’s National Disciplinary Committee did not follow due process and was unlawful.

Following the landmark ruling, Deputy President William Ruto who is a close confidant of Mwaura has spoken.

In a social media post posted by Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the ‘wheelbarrow party’ stated that courts have come to show that they are the last refuge for Kenyans whose rights have been trampled upon.

“Congratulations Hon. Isaac Mwaura for being reinstated as a nominated Senator.

“Once more our Courts have come to show that they are the last refuge for Kenyans whose rights have been trampled upon,” UDA tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST