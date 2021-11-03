Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 3, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has sent a message to President Uhuru Kenyatta after reports emerged that the Jubilee Party‘s National Delegates Conference (NDC) is planning to oust him as Deputy Party leader.

On Monday, Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, said the ruling outfit will soon hold the long-awaited NDC to effect William Ruto’s ouster.

Although Tuju did not reveal when the NDC is scheduled to take place, it is reported that the plan was ordered by none other than President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Now, speaking in Murang’a County on Wednesday, Ruto said he is ready to be ousted from the Jubilee Party but said he is not to blame for the Jubilee Party failures.

Instead, Ruto blamed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the ruling party’s failures, adding that the President diverted money meant for the Big Four agenda to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

During the tour, DP Ruto was accompanied by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua ,Kandara MP Alice Wahome and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST