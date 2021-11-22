Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 22, 2021 – With barely 9 months to the 2022 General Election, presidential candidates are doing everything humanly possible to make sure they have numbers that will guarantee them State House.

While Deputy President William Ruto has intensified his campaigns by meeting the hustlers (voters) throughout the country, his nemesis, ODM Leader Raila Odinga, has been doing much more than just meeting the voters on the ground.

According to Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, Raila has been endlessly calling ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi at night, begging him to shelve his 2022 presidential bid in his favour.

However, Malala has warned him to stop calling Mudavadi at the wee hours of the night because he will not back down from the State House race.

“We have come here to tell ODM, stop calling us at night, we do not want your phone calls.

“We have already settled for Musalia, and he will not support Raila Amollo Odinga again,” Senator Cleophas Malala said.

The claims by Senator Malala, who is eying the Kakamega gubernatorial seat in the 2022 General Election, comes barely a day after a popularity poll placed Mudavadi’s fame at only 3 percent.

But according to Malala, the recent TIFA polls were sponsored by Raila and were meant to woo the 2013 presidential candidate to the Kieleweke camp.

“Every night Raila calls Musalia asking him to support him.

“If Musalia has no influence, why are you calling him?” Malala posed.

Malala further faulted President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handshake partner for openly demeaning Musalia Mudavadi during his tours at Mudavadi’s turf.

The Kenyan DAILY POST