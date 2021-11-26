Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 26 November 2021 – A 35-year-old man, identified as Bernard Musyoki, is happily married to an American woman who is twice his age.

Musyoki, who hails from Kitui, met his 70-year-old mzungu wife through Facebook in 2017.

They became friends and then fell in love.

They kept communicating through social media despite not meeting face to face.

Last year around December, Musyoki’s wife flew to Kenya and they met in person for the first time.

She stayed in the country for several months and during her visit, they exchanged vows at AG’s office before she returned to America in June this year.

Musyoki denied claims that he fell in love with the old woman to get a VISA and squander her money.

He insists that their love is genuine.

Currently, his elderly wife pays his bills after he lost his job.

He even sent him money to buy a car a few months ago.

Musyoki hopes that he will join his wife soon although he has applied for VISA several times without success.

“She is very loving. She calls me three times a day.

“I enjoyed every moment we spent during the time she was here…in bed and everything,” he said.

Below are photos of the couple.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.