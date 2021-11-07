Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 7 November 2021 – A wanted suspect believed to be part of a wider network of criminals targeting Boda Boda riders and stealing their motorbikes has been arrested.

The notorious suspect, Samuel Oluoch alias Dozi, was arrested by our detectives based in Suna East, Migori county and three motorbikes recovered in his possession.

The 26-year-old suspect who poses as a mechanic was arrested following a call received through our #FichuakwaDCI hotline, from a concerned member of the public.

In a crime that appears to be gaining currency in the country, the syndicate mainly targets the popular Boxer make that sells like hot cakes in the black market.

Detectives further established that Dozi’s network of criminals extends to a nearby prison, where he is in constant contact with a robbery suspect. He is currently in custody as detectives grill him for more information into the operations of the syndicate in order to dismantle it.

Should you have any information that may assist us in arresting more suspects in relation to this crime, please dial 0800 722 203.

BY DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.