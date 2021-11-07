Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 7 November 2021 – Controversial South African socialite, dancer and singer, Zodwa Wabantu, headlined a sold-out club gig on Saturday night that was attended by hundreds of her ardent fans.

She had a hard time dealing with the rowdy fans who wanted to take selfies with her and touch her goodies.

At some point, her security team had to intervene after fans almost caused a stampede.

A thirsty male fan was even captured on camera dipping his hand inside a short skirt that she was wearing and touched her big booty.

Here’s the video.

