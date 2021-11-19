Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 19 November 2021 – Flamboyant singer Esther Akothee has thanked her boyfriend, Nelly Oaks, for taking care of her as she battles ill health.

The mother of five has been admitted to one of the city hospitals since last week and Nelly has always been there for her.

Taking to her Instagram page, the self-declared president of single mothers celebrated Nelly for being the perfect man for her and described him as a hero.

Akothee said that unlike other men, Nelly is not after her wealth.

“I celebrate you my king @nellyoaks, no man can stand me since most of them are after AKOTHEE & not Esther Akoth Kokeyo, you are after nothing but my wellbeing.

“I declare you My Hero, my sweetheart, My love, my protector, and my guardian Angel!

“NELSON OYUGI, two kids for you from my womb,& no one can tell me shit on shit unless they can pay my bills even for just one day, ” she wrote.

Akothee thanked Nelly for collecting her from the dustbin and changing her life for the better, adding that for the time she has been in hospital, she has discovered there is no one desperate like a single rich sick woman.

“Thank you very much for collecting me from a dustbin. No one is useless as a sick desperate rich woman.

“Then what? Your money can’t even clean your mess. Your assets can’t even follow you to your grave,” she added.

She also had a message for her fellow single mothers and men who are trying to woo her.

“SINGLE MOTHERS GET A LIFE. I HAVE MINE. Any man After me, Leave me Alone I am taken, give me time & space to pamper, concentrate and take care of my relationship!

“You can’t offer what@nelyoaks has in stores.

“All of you go to HELL. HOMEWRECKERS,” she concluded.

