Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 09 November 2021 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has released a list of 5 wanted terrorists.

A reward of Sh 50 Million will be given to whoever has information that will lead to their arrests.

The 5 men are armed and very dangerous.

Each terrorist has a Sh10 million bounty on their head.

See their photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.