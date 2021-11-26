Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 26 November 2021 – The hard economic times have really hit Kenyans hard and this can be proven by a viral clip of customers scrambling at Carrefour Supermarket not to miss out on offers.

The management of Carrefour announced on Thursday through social media that they would be having an amazing offer on 5 litres top fry cooking oil.

The cooking oil was retailing at Ksh630, way below the usual price which is Kshs 1261.

Within a blink of an eye, customers had emptied the shelves as they picked as many Jerrycans of oil as they could.

They almost caused a stampede as they scrambled on the shelves.

