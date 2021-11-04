Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 4, 2021 – Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has alleged a scheme by President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s government to arrest senior civil servants who are close to Deputy President William Ruto.

In a post on his Facebook page on Thursday, Itumbi said the state has deployed officers who will arrest Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries who talk with DP Ruto.

“There is a plan to arrest top Public Servants associated with DP William Samoei Ruto, including PSs and CSs with a view to sell the narrative of theft.

“That despite the fact that similar cases, with similar intentions, have either been dropped, revised to drop theft charges and other tricks off the camera.” Itumbi claimed

He went ahead to say that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) prefers the media drama instead of proper investigative channels.

“The cases have barely moved, mainly because the Directorate of Criminal Investigations – DCI preferred headlines and the drama of media cameras as opposed to proper investigations and evidence,” Itumbi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST