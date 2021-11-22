Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 22 November 2021 – The wife of Ethiopian businessman, Teklemichael, who was abducted in Kileleshwa by men believed to be DCI officers, says she cannot locate him since Friday when the incident happened.

Speaking in an interview, the businessman’s wife said that he called her as he was being taken away and later, his phone went off.

“He called and told me he had been abducted by people he didn’t know.

“After that, he disconnected. We have reported the matter to the police and embassy but no help so far,” she said.

She said her husband does legit business.

He has reportedly invested in the oil and gas business.

When she contacted police at Kilimani police station, they said that they are still investigating the matter and so far, they have not gotten any leads.

“The police say they are still investigating, they are not getting anything then that means we are not safe, we are not safe here,” she said.

“If there is a problem there is a way of law you take that person to court, if they are not happy with that person they deport,” she added.

The abductors left his posh Bentley in the middle of the road at Kileleshwa.

His wife rushed to the scene and picked it up after being informed by a friend about the incident.

Listen to her speak in the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.