Tuesday, November 23, 2021 – In 2019, vocal political analyst, Benji Ndolo, was humiliated badly after a car dealer sent goons to repossess his Audi Q7 in Nairobi Central Business District.

The only things Benji was allowed to pick from the car were a phone charger and a bunch of bananas that were on the passenger’s seat.

2 years after the embarrassing incident, the high-end car has already been sold to another person after the car dealer repainted it.

Benji claims he lost Ksh 3.3 Million in the botched deal.

The rogue car dealer has reportedly bribed the magistrate who is handling the case.

Interestingly, he still has the original logbook but the car has already been sold.

Below is a photo of Benji’s Audi after it was repainted and sold to another person.

Here’s a photo of when it was being repossessed in 2019.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.