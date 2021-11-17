Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 17, 2021 – High Court Judge Juma Chitembwe has once again embarrassed Kenya’s Judiciary after he was caught on camera receiving millions of shillings in form of bribes to manipulate cases.

In an expose released by former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, on Tuesday evening, Justice Chitembwe was seen receiving a bag full of money from a female lawyer.

Following the expose, Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, urged Chief Justice Martha Koome to act swiftly and apprehend the Judge because he is not supposed to be anywhere near the Judiciary.

Havi further urged the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to initiate the process of removal of Chitembwe because he is an embarrassment to the Judiciary as a whole.

“I have examined the exposé by Mike Sonko.”

“The Judiciary took him out of office through subterfuge and he is determined to go down with it if JSC does not act.”

“JSC must initiate the process of removal of the Judge on its own, without any further delay. It is so ordered.” Havi said.

