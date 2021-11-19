Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 19, 2021 – A Zimbabwean pastor who prophesied the death of Tanzania President, John Pombe Magufuli in March last year, has prophesied about President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession in 2022.

Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession is turning out to be a two-horse race between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

However, in his prophecy, Pastor Ian Ndlovu of the Divine Kingdom Baptist Church said DP Ruto will become President in 2022 and warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against betraying him.

“God says it is Joshua who has grace from him to continue what you started together several years ago,” said Ndlovu in his address to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

3 months ago, another pastor based in Nigeria by the name of Primate Ayodele warned Ruto that his boss wants to fix him and ensure people stop supporting him but if Ruto listens and prays hard, he will become the Fifth President of the Republic of Kenya

“The next president should be someone who understands the country and the one whom God has chosen, if Williams Ruto he listens to instructions,” said Pastor Ayodele.

The Kenyan DAILY POST