Monday, 29 November 2021 – Eric Omondi was among the emcees who were hired to entertain revelers at the hyped Luo Festival that was held at the Ngong Racecourse over the weekend.

It was a bad day in the office for Eric after he fell on stage while he was hyping fans alongside Jalang’o.

Jalas had to stop the show for a moment and lift him before they continued performing.

Below is a video of the embarrassing incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.