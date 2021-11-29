Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 29 November 2021 – Eric Omondi was among the emcees who were hired to entertain revelers at the hyped Luo Festival that was held at the Ngong Racecourse over the weekend.
It was a bad day in the office for Eric after he fell on stage while he was hyping fans alongside Jalang’o.
Jalas had to stop the show for a moment and lift him before they continued performing.
Below is a video of the embarrassing incident.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
