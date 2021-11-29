Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 28, 2021 – The man who was captured in a viral video hawking grasshoppers aboard Uganda Airlines flight has issued an apology.

In the video that went viral on social media, the daring man, who has since been identified as Paul Mubiru, is seen hawking grasshoppers that were inside a polythene bag in the economy class of Uganda Airlines plane that was flying to Dubai.

The video caused a public uproar, prompting the Airline to issue a statement.

Following the public uproar, Mubiru has apologized for his conduct, saying the video was intended for comedy purposes on TikTok, a social media platform.

“I am sorry to the fellow countrymen and women, staff of Uganda Airlines, passengers and everyone hurt by the act on board.

“I recorded that video in question not to tarnish or shame the airline but for comedy purposes, specifically TikTok deeds,” Mubiru said in a letter to the Uganda Airlines country manager.

“I continue to send in my apology and I authorize you to make my apology public so that the other parties affected can also forgive me,” he added.

Below is the apology that he issued.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.