Monday November 15, 2021 – It seems the ground is turning against Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the much anticipated 2022 General Elections.

After his stoning in Kondele, Kisumu County, last week, Ruto found himself in the exact same situation yesterday in Mt. Kenya after a section of youths disrupted his rally.

The youths disrupted the Deputy President’s rally, saying wheelbarrows (which is the United Democratic Alliance party’s symbol) are scams and they are firmly behind President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

Amid the chants, the enraged crowd appeared to be supporters of several different political factions.

As some sang ODM and Jubilee chants, others could be heard praising UDA, a party William Ruto has said he will use to vie for the presidency in 2022.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen tried unsuccessfully to calm the angry crowd.

This prompted Ruto’s envoy to leave the area without addressing the crowd.

When Ruto’s motorcade was crisscrossing the Naro Moru area, angry youths pelted stones at his vehicles.

The recent hostility on Sunday came amid William Ruto’s rally that was part of his tour in the Mt Kenya region.

Before the hostility in Nyeri, Ruto had been to Murang’a and Kiambu Counties to drum up support for his bottom-up economic approach.

The Kenyan DAILY POST