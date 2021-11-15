Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday November 15, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has taken a sabbatical from politics to take care of his body after he confirmed that he was seriously ill.

Speaking yesterday after attending a church service, Mudavadi stated that the public will not see him for another week or so, since he has not fully recuperated from a health condition, which he did not disclose.

“Up to this weekend, I cannot really engage in public rallies.”

“From next week onwards however, I will be back on course,” he stated.

Mudavadi went on to apologize to his fellow OKA principals for not attending their rallies and missing out on very major events for the last one and a half months.

“I am human and so, I have gone through some medical stress, which I am recovering from, but I’m aware they are having the rallies and I apologize for not being there” Mudavadi stated.

Mudavadi had earlier refuted rumours, which has turned to be true, that he was ill

“Niko salama kabisa. Watu wasiwe na wasiwasi. Niko Imara Kabisa (I’m very fine. Let people not be anxious. I’m very strong).”

“In a few days’ time, you will see me.”

“There is no problem.”

“I’m strong,” Mudavadi had earlier stated.

