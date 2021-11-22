Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Italian Relationship:

1st day= Sex

2nd day= Sex again.

French Relationship:

1st day = movies & kiss

2nd day = Sex

3rd day = Sex again

British Relationship:

1 day= hangout & kiss

2nd day = kiss & hug

3rd day= kissing, hug and smooching

4th day = sex and more sex

American Relationship:

1st day= Date

2nd day= Hug

3rd day= Hug again (warmly)

4th day= Kiss

5th day= Long kiss

6th day= Sex

Kenyan Relationship:

1st day= Toast

2nd day= Toast

3rd day= Toast again

4th day= Agree

5th day= Date

6th day= Date again

7th day= Date again with three of her hungry friends or cousins.

8th day= Date & Hug

9th day= Tried to peck but failed.

10th day = Peck

11th day= Tried to kiss but failed.

12th day= kiss

13th day= Long kiss

14th day= Tried to have sex but failed

15th day= Tried to have sex but failed

16th day= Tried to have sex but failed

17th day= Tried to have sex but failed again

18th day= Tried to have sex but failed again

19th day= Tried to have sex but failed again

20th day= Tried to have sex but failed again

21st day= Tried to have sex but quarrelled

22nd day= Didn’t talk to each other

23rd day= Malice till the next 1 month.

46th day= The man called but the woman didn’t pick

47th day= The man called, the woman picked and asked: “what is it?”

The man apologize and the woman replied: “Leave me alone, am not that type of girl”

The man continued to beg till the next 2 weeks.

51st day= The woman accepted the unwarranted apology

52nd day= Hug

53rd day= Long hug

54th day= Kiss

55th day= Long kiss

56th day= Tried to have sex but failed

57th day= Tried to have sex but the woman complains that her phone is bad and the mumu guy promises to buy her a new one as if he’s her father.

58th day= Tried to have sex but the woman said until he buys the phone

59th day= Tried to have sex but the woman asked: “where is the phone? U are not serious, call me when you are serious”

60th day= She meets another guy & starts the cycle all over with new guy but this time demands he help pay her accommodation bills while she await the phone from the other guy

The Kenyan DAILY POST.