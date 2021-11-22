Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Italian Relationship:
1st day= Sex
2nd day= Sex again.
French Relationship:
1st day = movies & kiss
2nd day = Sex
3rd day = Sex again
British Relationship:
1 day= hangout & kiss
2nd day = kiss & hug
3rd day= kissing, hug and smooching
4th day = sex and more sex
American Relationship:
1st day= Date
2nd day= Hug
3rd day= Hug again (warmly)
4th day= Kiss
5th day= Long kiss
6th day= Sex
Kenyan Relationship:
1st day= Toast
2nd day= Toast
3rd day= Toast again
4th day= Agree
5th day= Date
6th day= Date again
7th day= Date again with three of her hungry friends or cousins.
8th day= Date & Hug
9th day= Tried to peck but failed.
10th day = Peck
11th day= Tried to kiss but failed.
12th day= kiss
13th day= Long kiss
14th day= Tried to have sex but failed
15th day= Tried to have sex but failed
16th day= Tried to have sex but failed
17th day= Tried to have sex but failed again
18th day= Tried to have sex but failed again
19th day= Tried to have sex but failed again
20th day= Tried to have sex but failed again
21st day= Tried to have sex but quarrelled
22nd day= Didn’t talk to each other
23rd day= Malice till the next 1 month.
46th day= The man called but the woman didn’t pick
47th day= The man called, the woman picked and asked: “what is it?”
The man apologize and the woman replied: “Leave me alone, am not that type of girl”
The man continued to beg till the next 2 weeks.
51st day= The woman accepted the unwarranted apology
52nd day= Hug
53rd day= Long hug
54th day= Kiss
55th day= Long kiss
56th day= Tried to have sex but failed
57th day= Tried to have sex but the woman complains that her phone is bad and the mumu guy promises to buy her a new one as if he’s her father.
58th day= Tried to have sex but the woman said until he buys the phone
59th day= Tried to have sex but the woman asked: “where is the phone? U are not serious, call me when you are serious”
60th day= She meets another guy & starts the cycle all over with new guy but this time demands he help pay her accommodation bills while she await the phone from the other guy
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
