Monday, 08 November 2021 – Youth and Gender Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Rachel Shebesh and her husband Frank, cemented their marriage in a colourful traditional wedding known as ‘Ngurario’.

The ceremony took place at her parent’s home in Githunguri, Kiambu County and it was attended by senior Government officials.

Although the ceremony took place about a week ago, she shared the photos for the first time yesterday through her Facebook page and thanked her family, friends and relatives for the support.

“My husband Frank and I held our traditional wedding (Ngurario) ceremony on Saturday 30th October, 2021 to mark the completion of marriage rites as per our culture.

I would like to thank my family, friends and relatives for your support and presence that made the colourful event successful.

A special mention to my Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Margaret Kobia, PhD, MGH for finding time to attend despite her busy schedule.

I also wish to thank Dr. Mercy Mwangangi CAS Ministry of Health, Ms Anne Nyaga, CBS, CAS Agriculture, Hon Beatrice Elachi CAS Public Service, Anne Kananu Mwenda Ag. Governor, Nairobi County, Dr. Joyce Wanjiku, Deputy Governor, Kiambu County, Hon.Isaac Ngugi Nominated Senator, Mrs Mary Kimonye, PS, Public Service and Hon. Maina Kamanda among others for gracing the occasion. Mungu awabariki,” she wrote.

Shebesh and her husband Frank, who is a Luyha, have been married for 24 years.

Here are photos of the ceremony.

